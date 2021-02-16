Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 359.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,112 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,872. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.