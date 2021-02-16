Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,743,000 after acquiring an additional 689,935 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. 279,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,056,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

