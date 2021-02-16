Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

