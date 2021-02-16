Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 220,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 3,649,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,756,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares in the company, valued at $65,204,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock valued at $117,510,868.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

