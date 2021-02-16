Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 160,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. 119,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

