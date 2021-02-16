Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,300. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.