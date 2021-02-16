Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 19,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.