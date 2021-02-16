Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

