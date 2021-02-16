Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $93.43. 6,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,883. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

