Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

