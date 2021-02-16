Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $235.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

