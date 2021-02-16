Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.51. 142,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

