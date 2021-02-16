Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Apache worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 319,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,807. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.