Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

