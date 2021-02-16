Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,424. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

