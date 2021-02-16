Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.9% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. 248,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

