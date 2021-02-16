Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

