Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,720 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

