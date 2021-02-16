Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 7011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

