PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.77

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 8128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,354,906. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,193,000 after purchasing an additional 607,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

