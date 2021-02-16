PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 3620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after buying an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,925,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
