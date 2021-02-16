PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.00

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 3620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after buying an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,925,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

