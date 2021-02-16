Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.31

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4171360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.