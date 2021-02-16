Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Lowered to “Underperform” at William Blair

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of PLTR traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 176,971,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,682,840. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock worth $117,510,868.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,132,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 85,002 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,502,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

