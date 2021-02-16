Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 12.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was down 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 178,533,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 64,682,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,204,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,738,667 shares of company stock valued at $117,510,868 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

