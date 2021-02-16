Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $399.19

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $399.19 and last traded at $396.09, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.73 and a 200-day moving average of $291.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

