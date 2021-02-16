Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

