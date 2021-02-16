Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.87

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $417,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

