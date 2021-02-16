Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.87

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.
PAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa EnergÃa SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.