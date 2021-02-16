PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $7.44 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00015020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $856.55 million and approximately $142.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00259570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00423995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184397 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 186,437,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,179,339 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

