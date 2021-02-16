Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 228,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 116,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pandion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 197,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $2,989,465.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

