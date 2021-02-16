Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 689,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 92,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

