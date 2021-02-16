Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.43

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $15.64. Panther Metals shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 742,906 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £8.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.89.

Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

