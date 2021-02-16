Pantos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,054.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $30,054.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00262957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00437319 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00185169 BTC.

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

