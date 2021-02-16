Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 2,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.