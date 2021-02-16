Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.26 and last traded at $102.54. 521,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 474,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

