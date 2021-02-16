PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.25

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 178553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.91.
PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
