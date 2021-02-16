PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.25

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 178553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

