Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.89

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 44745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

