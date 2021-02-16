Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.49

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 88115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

