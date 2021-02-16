Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Up 5.1%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 4,370,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,976,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.