PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $132.93 million and $2.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00084853 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010201 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

