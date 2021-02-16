Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.45. 2,590,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,966,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.