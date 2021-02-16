Patientory (PTOY) Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $1.49 million and $19,154.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.