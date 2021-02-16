Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

