Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.