Patricia Watson Sells 50,360 Shares of Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Stock

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) insider Patricia Watson sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £70,000.40 ($91,455.97).

LON STP opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50. The company has a market cap of £390.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.50. Stenprop Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.84 ($1.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

