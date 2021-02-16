Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
