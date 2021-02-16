Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Patriot Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Patriot Gold

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

