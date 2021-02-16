Patron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,408.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $923,621.16 and $9,408.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.