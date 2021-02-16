Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $817,197.69

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $817,197.69 and approximately $8,489.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

