Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 9,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

