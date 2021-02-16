Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 2,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Paul Mueller Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

