Paul W. Nester Purchases 600 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,196.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 490.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

