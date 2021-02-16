PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.35 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $124.59 million and $6.35 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,818.42 or 0.03672650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.53 or 0.00829151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.15 or 0.04924299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 68,513 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

